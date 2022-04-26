Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Airspan Networks (MIMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE: MIMO) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – Airspan Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

4/15/2022 – Airspan Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

4/13/2022 – Airspan Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $5.00.

4/13/2022 – Airspan Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $9.00 to $7.00.

4/8/2022 – Airspan Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

3/25/2022 – Airspan Networks was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

3/9/2022 – Airspan Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00.

Shares of MIMO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 62,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIMO. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

