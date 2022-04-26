Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY):

4/14/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €36.00 ($38.71) to €38.00 ($40.86). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($26.88) to €29.00 ($31.18).

4/11/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.41) to €29.00 ($31.18). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

3/24/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €43.00 ($46.24) to €34.00 ($36.56).

3/14/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €41.00 ($44.09) to €32.00 ($34.41).

3/7/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on the stock.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

