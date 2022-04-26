Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY):
- 4/14/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €36.00 ($38.71) to €38.00 ($40.86). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($26.88) to €29.00 ($31.18).
- 4/11/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.41) to €29.00 ($31.18). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.
- 3/24/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €43.00 ($46.24) to €34.00 ($36.56).
- 3/14/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €41.00 ($44.09) to €32.00 ($34.41).
- 3/7/2022 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on the stock.
Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
