Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWDBY):

4/8/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

4/6/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 179 to SEK 174. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a SEK 182 price target on the stock, down previously from SEK 204.

4/4/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/14/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 180. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SWDBY stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 44.95%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

