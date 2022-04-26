Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWDBY):
- 4/8/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/7/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating.
- 4/6/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 179 to SEK 174. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a SEK 182 price target on the stock, down previously from SEK 204.
- 4/4/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/15/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/14/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 180. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
SWDBY stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.