Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) recently:
- 4/21/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/11/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
