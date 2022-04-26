Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) recently:

4/21/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,349 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.