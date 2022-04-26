Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cabot Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $125,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.