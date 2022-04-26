Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 25th (CVBF, ED, ESCA, EVRI, FBIO, FOR, GES, GGG, IOSP, MELI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 25th:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

