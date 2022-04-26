Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 25th (CVBF, ED, ESCA, EVRI, FBIO, FOR, GES, GGG, IOSP, MELI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 25th:
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Guess’ (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
