Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY) in the last few weeks:
- 4/19/2022 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 4/13/2022 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 4/11/2022 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €31.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/11/2022 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/15/2022 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €32.00 ($34.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.