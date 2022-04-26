Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/13/2022 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/11/2022 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €31.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/11/2022 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/15/2022 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €32.00 ($34.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

