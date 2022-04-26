Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ: NESR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.50.

4/25/2022 – National Energy Services Reunited had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.50.

4/24/2022 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.50.

4/21/2022 – National Energy Services Reunited was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

3/16/2022 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $17.50 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 462,969 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

