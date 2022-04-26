Resideo Technologies (REZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REZI stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 320,016 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,952 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 420,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

