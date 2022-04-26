Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of QSR opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

