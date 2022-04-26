Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.17.

TSE QSR opened at C$74.72 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$68.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.43.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.686 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

