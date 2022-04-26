Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

