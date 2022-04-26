Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. The stock has a market cap of C$23.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.43. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$68.17 and a 1-year high of C$87.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.17.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

