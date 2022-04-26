Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. 943,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,693. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 62,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.