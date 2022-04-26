Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.04-1.10 EPS.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.
ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
