REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

REV Group stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $764.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.26. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

