Reviewing China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) & Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Omeros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals $4.78 million 0.70 -$2.75 million N/A N/A Omeros $73.81 million 3.41 $194.24 million $3.09 1.30

Omeros has higher revenue and earnings than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Omeros -136.61% N/A -44.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Omeros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Omeros 2 1 1 1 2.20

Omeros has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 661.90%. Given Omeros’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Omeros beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen. The company provides its products under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. As of July 31, 2021, its end-customer base includes 70 pharmaceutical companies, 12 chain pharmacies, and 59 hospitals in 10 provinces and municipalities in China, including Jiangsu, Hubei, Shandong, Guangdong, Liaoning, Anhui, Henan, Jiangxi, Heilongjiang, and Hainan. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Taizhou, China.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. Its clinical programs also consist of PPAR? (OMS405) that is in Phase II to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; PDE7 (OMS527), which is in Phase I trial for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders; and MASP-3 (OMS906) that is in Phase I trial for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders. The company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; longer-acting second generation antibody targeting MASP-2; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Its preclinical programs also include GPR174 Inhibitors and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell and Adoptive T-Cell Therapies for various cancers; and G protein-coupled receptor targets for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

