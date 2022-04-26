Reviewing Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Pro Tech and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.75 $6.76 million $0.50 7.80 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 2.94 $294.17 million N/A N/A

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 9.84% 10.84% 9.94% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites; and pharmaceutical markets. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.