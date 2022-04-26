Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $89.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.