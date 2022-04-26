Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) PT Raised to €24.00 at Societe Generale

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Societe Generale from €23.00 ($24.73) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

