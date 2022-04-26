Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:REXR opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

