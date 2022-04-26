Rightmove plc (RMV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80 on May 27th

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RMV opened at GBX 623 ($7.94) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 557.40 ($7.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.32). The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 642.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMV. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.05) to GBX 740 ($9.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.36).

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.36), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,338.87).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

