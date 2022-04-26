Rightmove’s (RMV) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.03) to GBX 610 ($7.77) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.05) to GBX 740 ($9.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.36).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 621 ($7.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 642.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 689.11. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 557.40 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.36), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,338.87).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

