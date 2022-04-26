Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,800 ($61.18) target price from Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($73.67) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 6,700 ($85.39) to GBX 6,500 ($82.84) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,410 ($81.70) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($77.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,822.31 ($74.21).

Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 81 ($1.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,453 ($69.50). The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,843.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,260.07. The company has a market cap of £88.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($55.49) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.64).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($70.02), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($734,190.54).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

