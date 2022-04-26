Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($75.20) to GBX 6,100 ($77.75) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,545.77.
RIO opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
