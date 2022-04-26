Rockwell Automation (ROK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Rockwell Automation has set its FY22 guidance at $10.50-11.10 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROK stock opened at $261.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

