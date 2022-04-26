Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 397.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

