Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.08.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 164,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.67. The firm has a market cap of C$36.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.81.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

