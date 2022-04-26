Rogers Communications (RCI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$83.00.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$80.00.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$87.00.

4/21/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$90.00.

4/14/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$87.00.

3/31/2022 – Rogers Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00.

RCI stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

