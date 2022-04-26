Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 450 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 450 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 457 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 399.77.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.