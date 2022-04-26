Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 370 by Credit Suisse Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) received a CHF 370 price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 457 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 399.77.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.