Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Buys $121,353.55 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $121,353.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,840,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,560,428.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 8,600 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,626.00.

Shares of ROIV opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

