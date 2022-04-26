Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Rollins has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

ROL stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 2,413,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,805. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 608,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $1,707,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

