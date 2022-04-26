Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.00) to GBX 177 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130.80 ($1.67).

RR opened at GBX 86.83 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.61. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 83.49 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 62.02.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £11,601.70 ($14,786.77). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £977.50 ($1,245.86). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 42,502 shares of company stock worth $4,738,848.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

