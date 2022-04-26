Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.500-$15.750 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.72.

ROP stock opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after purchasing an additional 62,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 911.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

