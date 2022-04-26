Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS.

NYSE:ROP opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.58.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after acquiring an additional 62,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 911.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.