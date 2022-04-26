Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.500-$15.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.800-$3.840 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

ROP stock opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

