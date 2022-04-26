Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.50-15.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.55. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.500-$15.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,698,000 after purchasing an additional 62,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 911.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

