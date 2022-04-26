Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.79. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.500-$15.750 EPS.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.17 and its 200 day moving average is $464.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after purchasing an additional 62,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 911.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

