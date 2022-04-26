Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.20 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €8.20 ($8.82) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.37 ($9.00).

CBK stock traded down €0.36 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €6.34 ($6.82). 9,670,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.70 ($5.05) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

