Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 550 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 550 ($7.01) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.32) price target on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.76) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 735 ($9.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.50) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 563.91 ($7.19).

Shares of LON HSBA traded down GBX 27.75 ($0.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 473.85 ($6.04). 39,778,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,608,629. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £95.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 480.13.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.22), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($360,022.84).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

