Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($108.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

