Royal Bank of Canada Increases Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $69.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
