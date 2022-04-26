Royal Bank of Canada Increases Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $69.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.