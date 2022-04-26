Royal Bank of Canada Raises AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Price Target to SEK 224

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

VLVLY opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

