Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$147.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of RY opened at C$131.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$138.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.65. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$186.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,821,733.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

