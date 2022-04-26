Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP):
- 4/21/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/7/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/3/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “
Shares of RHP traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.73. 4,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,529. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
