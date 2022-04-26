Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP):

4/21/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2022 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Shares of RHP traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.73. 4,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,529. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

