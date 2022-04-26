Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBREGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £541.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.19. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 276 ($3.52).

SBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 268 ($3.42) to GBX 267 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.94) to GBX 233 ($2.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 264 ($3.36).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

