Sabre (SABR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SABR opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,247,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,323,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,488 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 53,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 240,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

