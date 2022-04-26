Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAGE stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

