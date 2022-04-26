Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $105,068.16 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,866,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.57. 7,932,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.23 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

